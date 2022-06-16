Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 16, 2022DOI

From desistance narratives to narratives of rehabilitation: Risk-talk in groupwork for addressing sexual offending

by Eve Mullins and Steve Kirkwood
Published onJul 16, 2022
From desistance narratives to narratives of rehabilitation: Risk-talk in groupwork for addressing sexual offending
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
From desistance narratives to narratives of rehabilitation: Risk-talk in groupwork for addressing sexual offending
by Eve Mullins and Steve Kirkwood
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jul 14, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Risk has become a dominant focus in criminal justice practice. While this can improve the effectiveness of practices for reducing offending, it can also stigmatise and create barriers for those attempting to desist from crime. To explore this apparent dilemma, we applied conversation analysis and discursive psychology to examine risk-talk in 12 video-recorded sessions of a groupwork programme for addressing sexual offending. We found both practitioners and clients oriented to notions of risk in their talk. They drew on risk-talk as a resource to construct narratives that support desistance, emphasising awareness of risks, having control, and gaining hope and agency over the future. However, risk-talk was resisted when it challenged the client’s self-presentation. Building on previous empirical and theoretical work on desistance and criminal justice practice, we found it is possible for people to incorporate aspects of risk into their personal narratives in order to weave a narrative of rehabilitation.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with