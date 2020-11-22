Review 4 of "Victim refuses to cooperate: A mixed methods examination of complainant cooperation in sexual assault cases involving adolescent victims "

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

Overall, the topic and research question are important, the analysis is competently executed, but the writing needs some minor work. I believe with some additional tweaks it could be good. These tweaks exist, scattered, throughout the manuscript (literature review, methodology, analysis, and discussion/implementation/conclusion) and are due to writing, paragraph structure, gaps in literature relative to important issues, updated available statistics, additional limitations not mentioned, questions about the necessity of imputing data given the relatively low per variable percentage of missing data, and additional information about the data or analysis. This list sounds like a lot, but really, they are many small changes (some repetitive). The largest is likely a necessary addition in the literature review of research on what problematic officer perceptions are, how they manifest themselves in contact with SA victims, and prevalence of these perceptions. I would think this to be about a paragraph in length. However, this is manuscript does begin to fill a gap in the literature about adolescent victims of SA and I believe will make a contribution to our knowledge on the topic as well as spur further research which is why I voted for pending minor changes.