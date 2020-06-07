How To Submit: Importing and Linking

There are two ways to share your papers on CrimRxiv: import or link. How to do them is below. For both, the first step is logging into your PubPub account (which you can make here); the last step is clicking “Request Publication.” Please give us two business days to process your paper. Feel free to email us for an update.

Imported Way

The Imported Way refers to bringing your paper into the PubPub text editor. You can import files in .docx, .epub, .html, .md, .odt, .txt, .xml, or .tex (not, currently, .pdf because of its proprietary format). In turn, your text and media are displayed as HTML on the Pub, making it more findable by search engines and easily downloadable in any of the above file types (including .pdf). It also looks better than a Word or PDF file. You may want to reformat headers, delete extra spaces (e.g., at start of paragraphs), or indent quotes (use the quote symbol in the toolbar). If tables or figures upload poorly, just embed them. You also can embed the entire paper or other materials, like data and code. We highly recommend consulting How to Use “Style” in Microsoft Word for Optimal Import of Papers Into Pubs.

You can do the imported way by following the steps in this video (or in this note, if you prefer text):

Linked Way

The Linked Way refers to using PubPub’s Connections feature to link with an open access (OA) paper that was first published elsewhere. The unique benefit of linking is that it facilitates browsing papers across sites. The link may be to a paper that is green, gold, or diamond OA, not bronze or paywalled. The Linked Way is the only right way to share a Version of Record.

You can do the linked way by following the steps in this video (or in this note, if you prefer text):

Depending on how the other site is set up and which URL you use, information may not import. It is easy to manually fill the void. This video illustrates the problem and solution: