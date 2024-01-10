Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jan 10, 2024

Sport, Physical Activity, and Young People Who Are Incarcerated: A Scoping Review

We present a scoping review of qualitative scholarly publications on sport and physical activity in secure custody facilities for young people published over a 22-year period, finding the literature remains geographically, substantively, and theoretically scant. We identify ...

by Mark Norman, Jesse Sonoda, and Rosemary Ricciardelli
Sport, Physical Activity, and Young People Who Are Incarcerated: A Scoping Review
by Mark Norman, Jesse Sonoda, and Rosemary Ricciardelli
Description

Version-of-record in Youth Justice

Abstract

We present a scoping review of qualitative scholarly publications on sport and physical activity in secure custody facilities for young people published over a 22-year period, finding the literature remains geographically, substantively, and theoretically scant. We identify and assess predominant themes in the following four areas: (1) sport’s potential contribution to young persons’ rehabilitation and desistance; (2) the structure and organization of sport programs; (3) sport and coping with the experience of incarceration; and (4) other themes, including health outcomes and gender and race. Our scoping review provides a foundation for researchers and policymakers to advance knowledge about sport-based interventions in the lives of young people who are incarcerated.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
