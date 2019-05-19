Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 19, 2019DOI

Drugs Politics: Managing Disorder in the Islamic Republic of Iran

by Maziyar Ghiabi
Published onJun 19, 2019
Drugs Politics: Managing Disorder in the Islamic Republic of Iran
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Drugs Politics
by Maziyar Ghiabi
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jun 21, 2019
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Iran has one of the world's highest rates of drug addiction: estimated to be between 2 and 7 percent of the entire population. This makes the questions that this book asks all the more salient: what is the place of illegal substances in the politics of modern Iran? How have drugs affected the formation of the Iranian state and its power dynamics? And how have governmental attempts at controlling and regulating illicit drugs affected drug consumption and addiction? By answering these questions, Maziyar Ghiabi suggests that the Islamic Republic of Iran's image as an inherently conservative state is not only misplaced and inaccurate, but in part a myth. In order to dispel this myth, he skilfully combines ethnographic narratives from drug users, vivid field observations from 'under the bridge', with archival material from the pre- and post-revolutionary era, statistics on drug arrests and interviews with public officials. This title is also available as Open Access on Cambridge Core.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with