Review 1 of "Defense, disrespect, and #deadly: A qualitative exploration of precursors to youth violence informed through hospital-based violence prevention program follow up"

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

The study can make a significant contribution to the literature on youth violence. The study would be of interest to the readers and to the practitioners especially youth workers in urban areas.

I would encourage the authors to go through one more round of edits to make sure the study is free of typos, etc.