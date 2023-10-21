🖊️🎫 Contract for membership in the CrimRxiv Consortium

Introductory note. We collaborate with Members to identify, implement, and improve strategies and practices that measurably increase everyone’s ROI: more impact, lower cost. Becoming a CrimRxiv Consortium Member allows communities of all sizes to advance their mission, participate in open criminology, and join a network passionate about the future of crime, criminal justice, and security. We are dedicated to making membership accessible, and have multiple tiers with pricing based on ability to pay. For more information, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques.

Membership Agreement

Name [of joining member]

Address

Contact [person for processing the contract]

Email

Knowledge Futures is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to building open source technology and collaborating with communities of practice to design and build the public digital infrastructure needed for effective, equitable, and sustainable knowledge futures. In furtherance of its charitable and educational mission, Knowledge Futures builds and sustains technology for the production, curation, and preservation of knowledge in service of the public good. Knowledge Futures is powered by members that are dedicated to stewarding healthy and equitable knowledge futures. In that regard, XXX wishes to become a member of Knowledge Futures under the terms and conditions set forth herein.

Membership Start Date & End Date Term Auto Renews Payment Term MM/DD/YYYY - MM/DD/YYYY 12 months No Net 30

This Agreement is effective as of the start date written above (the “Effective Date”) and is between Knowledge Futures, Inc. (“KFI”) and the organization listed above (“Member”) (each, a “Party”, and together, the “Parties”). By signing below, Member is becoming a member of Knowledge Futures (KF), in connection with which KFI will provide certain membership benefits as described in this Agreement (the “Services”). Member agrees to the terms and conditions in this Agreement and the Terms of Service available at the following URL: www.pubpub.org/tos (“ToS”). The ToS are hereby incorporated into this Agreement by reference. This Agreement and the ToS shall form the entire agreement between Member and KFI with respect to the Services, and supersedes all prior agreements, proposals and other communications between Member and KFI, whether oral or in writing, regarding the Services.

1. Services & membership fees

The Services are listed in the table below, and more specifically described in Section 3 of this Agreement:

Service Details Rate Payment Period Sub-total KF Membership CrimRxiv Program $3750 Net 30 $3750 [Additional services get listed here] $XXX

Note: Fees require USD payment by credit card, ACH, or Wire.

2. Defined terms

Community: A distinct space on the PubPub platform organizational structure with its own domain and administrative team. It may be devoted to one content initiative (e.g., book, journal, or preprint server) or may encompass many types of content.

Organization: A unit able to manage multiple Communities. Organization admins are able to adjust settings — including metadata, permissions, users, and templates — across constituent Communities.

Pub: An object within a Community centered on an authored work that supports metadata, presentational settings, annotations, reviews, and other associated publication information.

Collection: An organizational structure within a Community that allows a set of Pubs to be grouped and categorized. Collections can be used to represent individual books, journal issues, events, or other groupings.

User Account: An object that is registered to a single verified email address and is password protected. User accounts are shared across all PubPub communities.

Member: Participant in KF Membership at any tier. More information on KF memberships can be found here.

3. Services

CrimRxiv Program

Creation and maintenance of the group’s “Hub” on CrimRxiv

Inclusion on the Consortium’s landing-page

Custom URL for their Hub

Private access to their Hub’s Impact Data Dashboard

Marketing badges, with a QR code to their Hub

Marketing via our social media accounts

Priority moderation with email support

Coverage under CrimRxiv’s rights-retention license

Participate in quarterly, member-wide calls to discuss improvement

Access to additional services and opportunities, e.g. inclusion on the Consortium’s job-opportunities page

Plus, for libraries and funders who want to support OA broadly, inclusion in KF’s separate membership program for public digital infrastructure.

Additional Services

If any, they’re listed here.

4. Intellectual property

4.1 Copyright

Copyright of content first published during the term of this Agreement to Communities included in this Agreement will be owned and administered by the Member. The Member reserves the right to modify the type or types of license/s pursuant to which the Community is displayed and made public at any time. The Member will be responsible for obtaining written permission, where necessary, to include in the Community all material in which copyright is or was initially owned by a third party. It is understood that the editorial work of the Editors and all editorial assistants is within the scope of their employment by the Member, or will be subject to the same license granted by them.

PubPub supports the following Creative Commons license types typically applied for open access content:

CC-BY

CC-0

CC-BY-NC

CC-BY-NC-SA

CC-BY-ND

CC-BY-NC-ND

4.2 Trademarks

All trademarks associated with the Member’s publications will be owned by the Member. The Member agrees that KFI may advertise and promote the availability of this Community on PubPub and may use Member’s name(s) and the title and other trademarks for such promotional purposes.

4.3 Promotion

KFI and Member will work together to characterize and announce the relationship described herein. Each party may issue a press release or blog post describing the relationship between the parties, subject to acceptance by the other.

5. Term & termination

This Agreement shall commence on the Effective Date and unless terminated earlier according to this section, will end on the last day of the term specified above (the “Term”).

5.1 Auto-renew

Unless agreed otherwise and noted above, this Agreement will renew automatically at the end of the Term unless either party provides to the other advance written notice with respect to non-renewal at least ninety (90) days prior to the end of the then-current term.

5.2 Termination for breach

This Agreement may be terminated: (a) by either party if the other has materially breached this Agreement, within thirty (30) calendar days after written notice of such breach to the other party, if the breach is remediable, or immediately upon notice if the breach is not remediable; or (b) by KFI upon written notice to Member if Member (i) has made or attempted to make any assignment for the benefit of its creditors or any compositions with creditors, (ii) has any action or proceedings under any bankruptcy or insolvency laws taken by or against it which have not been dismissed within sixty (60) days.

5.1 Effect of termination

Any termination or expiration shall not relieve the Member of its obligation to pay all Fees accruing prior to termination. If the Agreement is terminated by KFI pursuant to Section 5.2 (a), Member shall pay to KFI all of the Fees for the entire term set forth in this agreement.

*****

Accepted and agreed to as of the Effective Date by the authorized representative of each party:

Member Provider Organization name Knowledge Futures, Inc. Name of authorized representative Travis Rich Title of authorized representative Executive Director By (Signature): ______________________________ By (Signature): ______________________________ Name (Printed): ______________________________ Name (Printed): ______________________________ Date: ______________________________ Date: ______________________________

Exhibit A: Supported file types

Text: Word (.doc, ,docx), LaTex (.tex, .bib), EPUB3 (.epub)

Images: JPEG (.jpg, .jpeg), PNG (.png), SVG (.svg), GIF (.gif), TIFF (.tiff)

Video: MPEG-4 (.mp4)

Audio: MP3 (.mp3)

Metadata: JATS DTD (.xml)

Exhibit B: Supported file types

PubPub aims for WCAG 2.1 AA and ATAG compliance across its tools for content creation, management, and presentation. We take accessibility seriously; this means that we design our product to be usable across input and presentation modalities, including keyboards and screen readers. It also means recognizing that the Web as a platform largely neglects the needs of users with disabilities and that we do not presume that we can ever fully meet them without exceptional attention and care. To that end, we conduct periodic accessibility audits; we dedicate development time to improving accessibility on PubPub, and we accept and prioritize feedback on accessibility provided for instance via [email protected], our Github Issues tracker, or on Twitter.