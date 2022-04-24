Review 1 of "Infidelity, Liability, and Violence"

Vote: Publish pending minor revisions

[For votes to count, referees must reasonably explain why they voted as they did. Thus, please explain your vote. If you voted to publish pending minor changes, specify each change, why it is needed, and, possibly, how it should/could be done.]

This is an interesting paper. The topic is important and has not been adequately studied. I voted to publish pending minor changes. I am hoping the author can address two issues: