Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 13, 2022DOI

Re-Conceptualizing Success: Investigating Specialized Units Responses to the Sexual Trafficking of Female Victim-Survivors

by Dale Ballucci and Felicia Stathakis
Published onJul 13, 2022
Re-Conceptualizing Success: Investigating Specialized Units Responses to the Sexual Trafficking of Female Victim-Survivors
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Re-Conceptualizing Success: Investigating Specialized Units Responses to the Sexual Trafficking of Female Victim-Survivors
by Dale Ballucci and Felicia Stathakis
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jul 08, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

This paper explores police officers’ experiences working in a specialized human trafficking unit in Canada to identify challenges, strategies, and responses to working with victim-survivors. Analyzing data from semi-structured interviews, we find that officers deploy victim-centered responses reflecting procedural justice outcomes due to their awareness that the criminal justice process often re-victimizes. Officers’ deployment of procedural justice acknowledges the victim-survivor trauma, but also allows them to build a stronger case through evidence gathering, increasing the potential for charges and convictions, also known as distributive justice. We argue that this illustrates that these two approaches to justice are interdependent.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with