Northeastern University, School of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Aug 15, 2024

When the World Falls Apart: How People Make Decisions in the Times of War

A sample of 1,247 adults from two Ukrainian cities was analyzed to understand how exposure to the Donbas war in 2017 influenced decision-making related to violent behaviors among civilians. The study seeks to: (a) evaluate perceived rewards and costs as mediators between war ...

by Ekaterina Botchkovar, Matthew Kafafian, Anastasiia Timmer, Olena Antonaccio, Lorine A. Hughes, and Robert J. Johnson
Published onAug 15, 2024
This Pub is a Version of
Description

Version-of-record in Crime & Delinquency

Abstract

A sample of 1,247 adults from two Ukrainian cities was analyzed to understand how exposure to the Donbas war in 2017 influenced decision-making related to violent behaviors among civilians. The study seeks to: (a) evaluate perceived rewards and costs as mediators between war exposure and violence; (b) test if war exposure increases the effect of perceived rewards and decreases the influence of perceived costs of crime on violence; (c) assess war exposure’s impact on the interaction between perceived rewards/costs of violence and decision-making moderators. As findings show, high war exposure diminishes the relevance of perceived benefits and alters their interrelationships with other factors in violent decisions. Overall, results suggest a shift toward “hot” reasoning during war.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
