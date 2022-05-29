Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 29, 2022DOI

A Systems-Based Approach to Green Criminology

by Wesley Tourangeau
Published onJun 29, 2022
A Systems-Based Approach to Green Criminology
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
A Systems-Based Approach to Green Criminology
A Systems-Based Approach to Green Criminology
by Tourangeau, Wesley
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jun 22, 2022
  • link.springer.com
Description

Green criminology is grounded in debates regarding the ethics, legality, and reality of harms vis-à-vis the lives of non-human animals and the environment. The complex, uncertain, and ambiguous nature of these harms reveals the need for a more holistic approach: one that more firmly ties together social and ecological systems. In this paper, key aspects of systems thinking (e.g., leverage points) are outlined to illustrate the value of a systems-based approach. While not completely absent from green criminology literature, systems thinking offers a well-spring of underutilized ideas, concepts, theories, and frameworks that warrant further attention. A systems-based approach to green criminology is presented as a means to (re)imagine, (re)define, (re)examine, and respond to environmental harms.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with