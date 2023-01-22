Judicialización de los casos de violencia de género y construcción del sentido de justicia: factores y agentes institucionales intervinientes

Abstract

A partir del análisis de 540 casos tramitados en el juzgado de violencia contra la mujer del partido judicial de Pamplona en 2017 y de la verificación de relaciones estadísticamente significativas entre 56 variables, este artículo problematiza aquellos elementos que suelen considerarse para explicar los procesos de victimización. Se evidencia que el lugar de los hechos y la declaración de la víctima inciden en que un procedimiento llegue a juicio, dadas las dificultades del sistema para probar los hechos. Desde un enfoque de género y sociológico, se concluye que las características de la víctima adquieren importancia si influyen en su decisión de declarar. Se observa que además de los motivos extrajudiciales de la víctima, las interacciones con autoridades y sus decisiones afectan a su sentido de justicia. También que haya o no enjuiciamiento resulta crucial en su proceso de victimización y en el reconocimiento de su victimidad.



Based on the analysis of 540 cases processed in the Court of Violence against Women of the Judicial Party of Pamplona in 2017 and the verification of statistically significant relationships between 56 variables, this article problematizes those elements that are usually considered to explain victimization processes. It is evidenced that the place of the facts and the victim's statement have an impact on whether a procedure reaches trial, given the difficulties of the system to prove the facts. From a gender and sociological approach, it is concluded that the characteristics of the victim become important if they influence her decision to testify. It is observed that in addition to the victim's extrajudicial motives, interactions with authorities and their decisions affect her sense of justice. Also, whether or not there is prosecution is crucial in their victimization process and in the recognition of their victimhood.