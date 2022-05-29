Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022DOI

The diffusion of police innovation: A case study of problem-oriented policing in England and Wales

by Karen Bullock and colleagues
Published onJun 29, 2022
by Karen Bullock, Aiden Sidebottom, Gloria Laycock, and Nick Tilley
  • Published on Jun 20, 2022
Description

There is significant evidence demonstrating that when done well, problem-oriented policing is associated with meaningful reductions in crime and public safety concerns. And yet, history shows that the implementation and delivery of problem-oriented policing is challenging, and that police organisations have generally not adopted it and even when they try to it is often rejected over time. This article draws on the concept of ‘diffusion of innovation’ (Rogers, E. (2003) Diffusion of Innovations, 5th edn. New York: Free Press) to unpick aspects of the processes through which problem-oriented policing has been adopted or otherwise among police forces in England and Wales. This article shows how factors related to the nature of problem-oriented policing – notably its incompatibility with prevailing norms and values of the police service, its complexity and unobservability – have influenced its adoption. Implications are also discussed.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
