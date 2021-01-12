Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Missouri—St. Louis, Department of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 12, 2021DOI

The contemporary transformation of American youth:An analysis of changes in the prevalence of delinquency, 1991-2015

Youth involvement in crime has declined substantially over the past few decades, yet the reasons for this trend remain unclear. We advance the literature by examining the role of several potentially important shifts in individual attitudes and behaviors that may help to ...

by Eric P. Baumer, Kelsey Cundiff, and Liying Luo
Published onFeb 12, 2021
The contemporary transformation of American youth:An analysis of changes in the prevalence of delinquency, 1991-2015
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The contemporary transformation of American youth: An analysis of changes in the prevalence of delinquency, 1991-2015
by Eric P. Baumer, Kelsey Cundiff, and Liying Luo
  • Hide Description
  • s3.amazonaws.com
Description

Youth involvement in crime has declined substantially over the past few decades, yet the reasons for this trend remain unclear. We advance the literature by examining the role of several potentially important shifts in individual attitudes and behaviors that may help to account for the observed temporal variation in youth delinquency. Our multilevel analysis of repeated crosssectional data from high school students in the Monitoring the Future (MTF) study indicates that changes in youth offending prevalence were not associated with changes in youth attachment and commitment to school, community involvement, or parental supervision after school. In contrast, the study provides suggestive evidence that the significant reduction in youth offending prevalence observed since the early 1990s was significantly associated with a decrease in unstructured socializing and alcohol consumption and, to a lesser extent, with a decrease in youth preferences for risky activities. Implications for existing theoretical explanations and future research on youth crime trends are discussed.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with