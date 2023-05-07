Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Waikato, Te Puna Haumaru New Zealand Institute for Security & Crime SciencePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 07, 2023DOI

Hiding in plain sight: identifying partner stalking in intimate partner violence episodes reported to New Zealand Police

In relationships characterised by current or previous intimate partner violence (IPV), partner stalking is a commonly occurring phenomenon. In this study, we examined police-recorded partner stalking in IPV episode reports across 1150 cases to (a) consider the overlap between ...

by Jordan Tomkins, Lisa Tompson, and Devon L. L. Polaschek
Published onJun 07, 2023
Hiding in plain sight: identifying partner stalking in intimate partner violence episodes reported to New Zealand Police
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Hiding in plain sight: identifying partner stalking in intimate partner violence episodes reported to New Zealand Police
by Jordan Tomkins, Lisa Tompson, and Devon L. L. Polaschek
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

In relationships characterised by current or previous intimate partner violence (IPV), partner stalking is a commonly occurring phenomenon. In this study, we examined police-recorded partner stalking in IPV episode reports across 1150 cases to (a) consider the overlap between IPV and partner stalking, and the relevance of the aggressor and victim’s relationship phase to defining partner stalking; and (b) contribute empirical evidence about partner stalking prevalence rates and identification rates by police and victims. A secondary aim involved exploring possible differences between IPV cases with and without partner stalking. Although few police or victims explicitly used the label ‘stalking', we identified evidence of partner stalking within one in every seven IPV cases reported to New Zealand Police. Further, this study contributed novel analysis about relationship dynamics by adding an on–off relationship phase to the typically dichotomised categories of intact and separated relationships. In turn, we identified partner stalking relatively rarely within intact relationships; and significantly more frequently, and at similar rates, across both the separated and on–off relationship phases. Finally, we discuss implications for defining the overlap between IPV and partner stalking, police practice, and future research.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with