Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Oct 09, 2022

Universal early childhood education and adolescent risky behavior

by Michihito Ando, Shintaro Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Mori
Published onOct 09, 2022
Universal early childhood education and adolescent risky behavior
Universal early childhood education and adolescent risky behavior
by Michihito Ando, Hiroaki Mori, and Shintaro Yamaguchi
Description

The evidence for the effects of early childhood education on risky behavior in adolescence is limited. This paper studies the consequences of a reform of a large-scale universal kindergarten program in Japan. Exploiting a staggered expansion of kindergartens across regions, we estimate the effects of the reform using an event study model. Our estimates indicate that the reform significantly reduced juvenile violent arrests and the rate of teenage pregnancy, but we do not find that the reform increased the high school enrollment rate. We suspect that improved non-cognitive skills can account for the reduction of risky behavior in adolescence.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with