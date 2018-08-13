Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 13, 2018DOI

Rethinking Community Policing in International Police Reform: Examples from Asia

by Denis Kocak
Published onSep 13, 2018
Rethinking Community Policing in International Police Reform: Examples from Asia
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Rethinking Community Policing in International Police Reform: Examples from Asia
by Deniz Kocak and undefined undefined
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 13, 2018
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Community policing has often been promoted, particularly in liberal democratic societies, as the best approach to align police services with the principles of good security sector governance (SSG). The stated goal of the community policing approach is to reduce fear of crime within communities, and to overcome mutual distrust between the police and the communities they serve by promoting police citizen partnerships. This SSR Paper traces the historical origins of the concept of community policing in Victorian Great Britain and analyses the processes of transfer, implementation, and adaptation of approaches to community policing in Imperial and post-war Japan, Singapore, and Timor-Leste. The study identifies the factors that were conducive or constraining to the establishment of community policing in each case. It concludes that basic elements of police professionalism and local ownership are necessary preconditions for successfully implementing community policing according to the principles of good SSG. Moreover, external initiatives for community policing must be more closely aligned to the realities of the local context.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with