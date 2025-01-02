Learning from Crime and Policing Research Partnerships in England and Scotland

Abstract

The Criminal justice Open Research Dialogue (CORD) Partnership involves 135 persons from 59 organisations who work in research, policymaking and practice. It aims to embed a culture of interdisciplinary open research in criminal justice in Ireland. CORD was funded by the National Open Research Forum (NORF) from 2023-2024. One of the goals during this time was to explore and learn from the work of research partnerships internationally, including, but not limited to, those in criminal justice contexts. This part of the project involved a two-week study visit to policing and criminology research partnerships and centres in York and Leeds in England, and Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland, taking place in November 2024. This briefing summarises the learning from the study visit, supplemented by further information from secondary sources (e.g., partnership websites). It explores their administration, governance and funding, research co-production and small grants schemes, and practitioner fellowships that allow professionals to spend time working with researchers. It demonstrates how they developed infrastructure and allocated resources to achieve their goals. Finally, it considers the implications for the development of research co-production and research translation in Irish criminal justice.