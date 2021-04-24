Skip to main content
Survey of State Attorneys General, United States, 2014 (ICPSR 37949)

by United States. Bureau of Justice Statistics
Published onMay 24, 2021
Survey of State Attorneys General, United States, 2014 (ICPSR 37949)
The 2014 Survey of State Attorneys General (SAG) collected information on jurisdiction, sources and circumstances of case referrals, and the participation of attorneys general offices in federal or state white-collar crime task forces in 2014. White-collar crime was defined by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) as: "any violation of law committed through non-violent means, involving lies, omissions, deceit, misrepresentation, or violation of a position of trust, by an individual or organization for personal or organizational benefit." SAG sought to analyze how attorneys general offices as an organization in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories respond to white-collar offenses in their jurisdiction.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
