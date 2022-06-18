Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 18, 2022DOI

Lone threats: a register-based study of Swedish lone actors

by Amir Rostami and colleagues
Published onJul 18, 2022
Lone threats: a register-based study of Swedish lone actors
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Lone threats: a register-based study of Swedish lone actors
by Amir Rostami, Hernan Mondani, Christoffer Carlsson, Jerzy Sarnecki, Christofer Edling, and Joakim Sturup
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jul 17, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

This study investigates 30 lone actors in Sweden with a register-based design using a group of male lone actors and two reference groups: same-sex siblings and other male violent extremists. We compare lone actors to the reference groups along social background, criminal background, and co-offending relations (1995 –2016), and mental health (1980–2016). Our results show that lone actors are primarily born in Sweden to two Swedish-born parents. They have a high degree of criminality and co-offending, indicating that they are not completely loners in their criminal behaviour. They have higher enrolment in secondary education than the reference groups, but lower enrolment in higher education than other male violent extremists. Additionally, they suffer considerably more from mental disorders compared to the reference groups. An analysis of criminality and in- and outpatient hospitalisation over the life course indicates that lone actors may have had problems in their transition into middle age.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with