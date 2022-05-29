Skip to main content
‘A Real Gap’: Consequences of Removing Reintegration Support in Tasmania, Australia

by Angela Dwyer and Ebba Herrlander Birgerson
Published onJun 29, 2022
As Australian imprisonment and recidivism rates continue to rise, it is increasingly important to better understand how to support “returning citizens” to adequately prepare them for post-release life. Using a case study approach focused on service provider perspectives, this article examines the consequences of removing a transitional accommodation support service on service providers and returning citizens. Participants highlighted significant consequences, such as: gaps in services; lack of support and housing; persons remaining in the system unnecessarily; persons being released without transitional support or accommodation; health implications; loss of relationships and trust; and suicide of returned citizens. Drawing on critical criminological theory, we argue that the most significant consequence was the loss of “floating support”—which involves a case worker who brokers support between agencies working with a single client—that was integrated into the program. Study findings suggest serious consequences of government decisions to defund programs in this sector.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
