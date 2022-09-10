Skip to main content
Published on Oct 10, 2022DOI

Review of "Ranking the openness of criminology units"

by Callie Burt
Published onOct 10, 2022
Ranking the openness of criminology units: An attempt to incentivize the use of librarians, institutional repositories, and unit-dedicated subpages to increase scholarly impact and justice
by Anonymous
  • dx.doi.org

Your arguments for the UR are clear, but my one question is whether papers posted in URs are easy to find in google scholar (which is where I do 99% of my searching)? 

For example, both (or at least the top one) were made available in the GSU UR, but to find it I have to click "alternative versions"; whereas papers that I post in researchgate are often listed as available there. Perhaps I have to click another link to have it show up as available. 

Just a thought. 

Scott Jacques:

Hi Callie. Thanks for the feedback on my paper. The following text walks you through how I handled your comment. So, your question is about Google Scholar. I see your screenshot, above, so I went to your Google Scholar profile. Once there, I realized your screenshot is of another page. I’m guessing you searched “Callie Burt” on scholar.google.com. The result didn’t match your screenshot either. I can’t manage to reproduce what your screenshot, so I’m assuming the results have changed since your review. At that point, I just searched for the first article by name. When I go the Google Scholar page dedicated to the first paper (pictured above), there’s no extra link to the right with the PDF. So I went to your institutional repository’s (IR) page for the paper. I clicked the “Download” button, which I assumed would take me to a PDF of the paper, based on your question. But when I did, I was brought to a page saying the paper’s embargoed for a few more months. To see if that was the problem or something else, I went to our department’s page on our IR to find a paper that does have an associated PDF. Let’s use Kat’s. I clicked “Download” and was brought to a PDF of the paper, so I know that works. Then I went back to Google Scholar to search the paper’s title, “Law of the Land: Tribal Sovereignty and Legally Legitimated Resource-Based Control of Native Americans.” The resultant page on Google Scholar does have the “extra link to the right.” Therefore, I assume the problem is your paper’s embargo. If you’d like to avoid future embargoes, I recommend signing our college’s opt-in rights-retention license. CrimRxiv has a similar license.

ISSN 2766-7170
