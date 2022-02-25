Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 25, 2022DOI

The impact of employment upon young offenders’ identities

by Rebecca Jayne Oswald
Published onMar 25, 2022
The impact of employment upon young offenders’ identities
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The impact of employment upon young offenders’ identities
by Rebecca Jayne Oswald
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Mar 22, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

While numbers of first-time entrants have decreased dramatically in the last decade, young people remaining in the youth justice system in England and Wales today are the most persistent, troubled offenders. Research suggests that the formation of a non-offending or ‘prosocial’ identity is crucial for desistance among persistent offenders. This article examines how engaging in an employment programme at a social enterprise influenced the identity of offenders aged 16–18 years. Young people's self-narratives reveal that although none possessed a strong criminal identity, they developed a more coherent prosocial identity during their employment. This can be attributed to how the employment programme reduced the social exclusion experienced by employees, demonstrating the value of such opportunities for youths.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with