Research Assistant for CrimRxiv

Job reference: HUM-023246

Salary: £30,487 pro rata per annum

Faculty/Organisational Unit: Humanities

Location: Oxford Road

Employment type: Fixed Term

Division/Team: Criminology

Hours Per Week: Part time, 0.49 FTE

Closing date: 04/10/2023

Contract Duration: From 1 December 2023 for 12 months

School/Directorate: School of Social Sciences

The Criminology department sits within the School of Social Sciences and is a research-oriented department delivering excellent teaching to undergraduate and postgraduate students. We are seeking to appoint a Research Assistant to support CrimRxiv, undertake research on the legal, ethical and technical barriers faced by green open access platforms across disciplines, and contribute to the sustainability of CrimRxiv.

CrimRxiv is the only open access repository devoted to criminology, and ensures that anyone can read the publications it makes available, entirely for free. This site offers functionalities for authors to share their research articles (working papers, preprints, versions of record, and postprints), preregistrations, reviews, chapters and books in open access, at no cost for authors or readers. Since its launch in 2020, CrimRxiv has freely shared over 2,000 publications, with nearly 230,000 views by more than 112,000 readers from 209 countries. In March 2023, it was officially announced that The University of Manchester would become the new home of CrimRxiv, the global repository and hub for open access publications in criminology. This was the result of collaborative efforts from UoM’s Department of Criminology and Library, with the support of UoM’s Leadership team, and further strengthens UoM’s reputation as global leader in criminology and open research.

The successful candidate will work alongside Dr David Buil-Gil (Senior Lecturer in Quantitative Criminology and CrimRxiv’s Managing Moderator), Prof Judith Aldridge (Professor of Criminology and Director of CrimRxiv), and Prof Scott Jacques (Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Georgia State University and Founder of CrimRxiv) to undertake a first-of-its-kind study on the legal, ethical and technical barriers of open access hubs, ensure an efficient moderation of manuscripts submitted to CrimRxiv, design marketing campaigns to ensure CrimRxiv is widely known and used by criminologists worldwide, and apply for grants to ensure the site’s medium and long-term sustainability.

Ideally, the research interests of the successful candidate will fit or complement areas of research excellence in the Department of Criminology, such as drugs (markets, consumption, policy); financial crime, compliance, and regulation; violence and its aftermath; prisons, punishment, and policing; and inequalities connected to offending and victimisation. We particularly encourage applications from candidates with experience and expertise in open research and open science.

Interviews will be held online on 12 October 2023.

What you will get in return:

Fantastic market leading Pension scheme

Excellent employee health and wellbeing services including an Employee Assistance Programme

Exceptional starting annual leave entitlement, plus bank holidays

Additional paid closure over the Christmas period

Local and national discounts at a range of major retailers

The School is strongly committed to promoting equality and diversity, including the Athena SWAN charter for gender equality in higher education. The School holds a Bronze Award which recognises our good practice in relation to gender; including flexible working arrangements, family- friendly policies, and support to allow staff achieve a good work-life balance. All appointments will be made on merit.

Our University is positive about flexible working – you can find out more here

Hybrid working arrangements may be considered.

Please note that we are unable to respond to enquiries, accept CVs or applications from Recruitment Agencies.

Any recruitment enquiries from recruitment agencies should be directed to [email protected].

Any CV’s submitted by a recruitment agency will be considered a gift.

Enquiries about the vacancy, shortlisting and interviews:

Name: Dr David Buil-Gil

Email: [email protected]

General enquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Technical support:

https://jobseekersupport.jobtrain.co.uk/support/home​​​​​​​

This vacancy will close for applications at midnight on the closing date.

Please see the link below for the Further Particulars document which contains the person specification criteria.