Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 17, 2022DOI

The Gozi group: A criminal firm in cyberspace?

by Jonathan Lusthaus, Jaap Van Oss, and Philipp Amann
Published onFeb 17, 2022
The Gozi group: A criminal firm in cyberspace?
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Gozi group: A criminal firm in cyberspace?
by Jonathan Lusthaus, Jaap van Oss, and Philipp Amann
  • Hide Description
  • journals.sagepub.com
Description

The relative glut of data on cybercriminal forums has led to a growing understanding of the functioning of these virtual marketplaces. But with a focus on illicit online trading, less attention has been paid to the structures of groups that carry out cybercrimes in an operational sense. In economic parlance, some such groups may be known as “firms”. This concept has been a significant part of the literature on more traditional forms of organised crime, but is not widely discussed in the cybercrime discourse. The focus of this article is, by way of a case study of the Gozi malware group, to explore the applicability of the concept of firms to the novel environment of cybercrime.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with