University of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice StudiesTemple University, Department of Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Agent-Based Modeling in Criminology

An agent-based model is a form of complex systems model that is capable of simulating how the micro-level behavior of individual system entities contributes to macro-level system outcomes. Researchers draw on theory and evidence to identify the key elements of a given system ...

by Daniel Birks, Elizabeth R. Groff, and Nick Malleson
Published onFeb 02, 2025
Agent-Based Modeling in Criminology
Agent-Based Modeling in Criminology
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in Annual Review of Criminology

Abstract

An agent-based model is a form of complex systems model that is capable of simulating how the micro-level behavior of individual system entities contributes to macro-level system outcomes. Researchers draw on theory and evidence to identify the key elements of a given system and specify behaviors of agents that simulate the individual entities of that system—be they cells, animals, or people. The model is then used to run simulations in which agents interact with one another and the resulting outcomes are observed. These models enable researchers to explore proposed causal explanations of real-world outcomes, experiment with the impacts that potential interventions might have on system behavior, or generate counterfactual scenarios against which real-world events can be compared. In this review, we discuss the application of agent-based modeling within the field of criminology as well as key challenges and future directions for research.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
