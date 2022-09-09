Skip to main content
Published on Oct 09, 2022

Defanged

by Ian T. Adams and colleagues
Published onOct 09, 2022
by Ian T. Adams, Scott M. Mourtgos, Kyle McLean, and Geoffrey P. Alpert
Objectives: Test the immediate and sustained impact of suspending a police K9 program on officer injury, suspect injury, and suspect resistance rates.Methods: A large municipal policing agency housing one of the oldest K9 programs in the U.S. suddenly terminated the program at the close of summer 2020. We exploit this change as a natural experiment to test three hypotheses related to rates of injuries (officer and suspect) and resisting arrest. We use Bayesian modeling in an interrupted time series analysis to measure the immediate and long-term effects of the K9 apprehension program's suspension on our hypotheses.Results: The sudden suspension of K9 apprehension was not associated with a statistical increase in officer or suspect injury, or suspect resistance, during felony arrests. Conclusions: As police agencies, communities, and stakeholders renegotiate the risks of policing, constraints on using police K9s are unlikely to impact aggregate officer or suspect safety negatively.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
