Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Manchester, Department of Criminology | Home of CrimRxiv
Published on Sep 21, 2023DOI

Review of "Monty Howell: Milestones of Life among Rastafari", by Linda Ainouche

Monty Howell was the eldest son of Rastafari pioneer Leonard Howell; in this book Linda Ainouche presents his recollections of his father and memories of life in and after Pinnacle, the first Rastafarian camp. Most of the stories involve struggles by his father and other ...

by Felipe Neis Araujo
Published onSep 21, 2023
Review of "Monty Howell: Milestones of Life among Rastafari", by Linda Ainouche
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Monty Howell: Milestones of Life among Rastafari , by Linda Ainouche
Monty Howell: Milestones of Life among Rastafari , by Linda Ainouche
by Felipe Neis Araujo
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 21, 2023
  • brill.com
Description

Monty Howell was the eldest son of Rastafari pioneer Leonard Howell; in this book Linda Ainouche presents his recollections of his father and memories of life in and after Pinnacle, the first Rastafarian camp. Most of the stories involve struggles by his father and other disenfranchised Black Jamaicans to achieve sovereignty and autonomy in colonial and postcolonial Jamaica. As the book’s prologue by Daive Dunkley points out, Monty’s memories sometimes conflict with scholarship on the Rastafari Movement and the official sources, but his firsthand account of the state violence mobilized against Rastafarians’ collective effort to live independently corroborates the main point made in the literature, which is observable in archival sources. ...

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with