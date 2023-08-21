Review of "Monty Howell: Milestones of Life among Rastafari", by Linda Ainouche

Description

Monty Howell was the eldest son of Rastafari pioneer Leonard Howell; in this book Linda Ainouche presents his recollections of his father and memories of life in and after Pinnacle, the first Rastafarian camp. Most of the stories involve struggles by his father and other disenfranchised Black Jamaicans to achieve sovereignty and autonomy in colonial and postcolonial Jamaica. As the book’s prologue by Daive Dunkley points out, Monty’s memories sometimes conflict with scholarship on the Rastafari Movement and the official sources, but his firsthand account of the state violence mobilized against Rastafarians’ collective effort to live independently corroborates the main point made in the literature, which is observable in archival sources. ...