Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 03, 2023DOI

Women in Police Leadership: 10 Action Items for Advancing Women and Strengthening Policing

by Police Executive Research Forum
Published onMar 03, 2023
Women in Police Leadership: 10 Action Items for Advancing Women and Strengthening Policing
Description

This report examines why women are underrepresented in the leadership ranks of police agencies and outlines 10 ways that agencies can improve their gender diversity — and thereby become stronger and more effective — by helping more women advance to the highest levels of policing. It is based on a national survey, focus groups and other discussions, and a review of the literature on women in policing.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
