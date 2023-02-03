Women in Police Leadership: 10 Action Items for Advancing Women and Strengthening Policing
Description
This report examines why women are underrepresented in the leadership ranks of police agencies and outlines 10 ways that agencies can improve their gender diversity — and thereby become stronger and more effective — by helping more women advance to the highest levels of policing. It is based on a national survey, focus groups and other discussions, and a review of the literature on women in policing.