Excusas, justificaciones y experiencias. Los estresores en las narrativas de varones que ejercieron violencia de género

Abstract

Fundamentándose en la criminología narrativa y la Teoría de la Neutralización, el objetivo del presente artículo es analizar las circunstancias estresoras referidas por los varones que agredieron físicamente (letal y no letalmente) a sus parejas o exparejas mujeres y las justificaciones y/o excusas que vinculan a este hecho. Desde un enfoque cualitativo-hermenéutico, se analizó un corpus de 34 entrevistas proveniente de proyectos independientes en Argentina, España y Venezuela. Se identificaron cinco ejes de tensión mediante los que se racionalizó la violencia: (1) la relación de pareja, (2) situaciones laborales, (3) eventos sociales y económicos disruptivos, (4) consumo de drogas y alcohol y (5) pérdida de sentido vital y confluencia de estresores. Este estudio propone una relectura de la Teoría de la Tensión, al enfatizar que los estresores son mucho más relevantes si consideramos la interpretación que los actores hacen de ellos. En esta línea, se propone extender el uso del enfoque narrativo para estudiar el vínculo entre masculinidad y violencia.



Drawing upon narrative criminology and Neutralization Theory, this paper analyzed the stressors referred by men who physically assaulted (lethal and non-lethal) their female partners or ex-partners and the justifications/excuses they use to explain and legitimize their violent behavior. From a qualitative-hermeneutical approach, a corpus of 34 interviews from independent projects in Argentina, Spain and Venezuela was analyzed. Five domains of stress used to rationalize violence were identified: (1) the intimate relationship, (2) work, (3) disruptive social and economic events, (4) drug and alcohol use, and (5) loss of vital meaning and confluence of stressors. This study suggests a reinterpretation of the Strain Theory, stating that stressors are much more relevant if the actors’ interpretations are considered. In this sense, extending the use of the narrative approach to study the link between masculinity and violence is suggested.