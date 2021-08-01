Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Sep 01, 2021

Variations in Victim Presence in Restorative Youth Conferencing Programs: The Use of Surrogate Victims Increases Reparation Completion

by Anne Hobbes, Ana Cienfuegos-Silvera, and Lindsey E. Wylie
Published onSep 01, 2021
Variations in Victim Presence in Restorative Youth Conferencing Programs: The Use of Surrogate Victims Increases Reparation Completion
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Variations in Victim Presence in Restorative Youth Conferencing Programs: The Use of Surrogate Victims Increases Reparation Completion
by Anne Hobbs, Ana Cienfuegos-Silvera, and Lindsey E. Wylie
  • Hide Description
  • digitalcommons.unomaha.edu
Description

Victim-offender conferencing programs have expanded the type of victims involved in restorative rituals. However, little research has examined how variations in victim presence might impact these interventions. The aim of this study was to examine whether conferences involving actual victims resulted in higher reparation completion and how surrogate characteristics might impact reparation outcomes. Using regression modeling, we estimated how the variables of interest predicted reparation completion. Conferences with surrogates had a higher probability of completion than those with actual victims. Using surrogates may be a promising strategy to expand restorative justice practices when actual victim participation is not possible.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with