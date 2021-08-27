Review 3 of "'I’m no expert on qualitative methods, but I’ll know if you write crap': Qualitative Research, Done Dissertations, & Phronetic Criminology"

...Qualitative...Criminology
Vote: Publish pending minor changes
Overall, the paper exhibits clear writing and focus, with a knowledge of the key writers/works of qualitative inquiry. [Minor things of note:]
“Tracy herself recently became dean of her college…” is incorrect. She is Director of her School.
“Table 2 details Tracy’s criteria.” There is no Table 2 in the article and it needs to be inserted.
I did not check the citations and References for accuracy and inclusion, but update Saldaña’s Coding Manual to its 4th edition, 2021.
In References, “Sage Publications” has recently changed to “Sage Publishing.”