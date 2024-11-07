The persistent educational digital divide and its impact on societal inequality

Abstract

Computers and the Internet are widely recognized as fundamental to academic and future success on both the individual and the societal level. Moreover, the academic success of school-age children is now increasingly tied to access to educational technology, a reality that became even more apparent during the pandemic. While academic performance is viewed as the major outcome of using educational technology, this study looks at a crucial early stage in the educational technology value chain, specifically; 1) to what extent do students use computers and the Internet in their homes and at school and 2) what is the extent and nature of disparities in student access to educational technology. This study was conducted using the national CPS 2019 Computer and Internet Use Survey of 23,064 school age children. We used bivariate tables and multivariate logistic regression analysis to analyze the data. Results indicate that substantial disparities in the use of educational technology exist in the U.S. Overall, 28.0% of school age children reported they did not use the Internet at school or at home and another 22.8% reported using the Internet at home but not at school. Significantly, individual and community demographic characteristics and household and school technology resources contribute to these disparities. It is clear that if fundamental educational technology and the resources needed to effectively achieve academic success are unavailable in the home, then they must be provided in schools. Without educational technology and resources, the societal value added through growing use of this technology will not materialize for our students. We conclude that committing to increasing educational technology resources in the schools will have multiple future societal benefits and improve the effectiveness of the educational technology value chain.