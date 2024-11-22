Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Simon Fraser University, School of CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Dec 22, 2024DOI

The impact of incarceration on reoffending: A period-to-period analysis of Canadian youth followed into adulthood

Several theories and policies on punishment describe within-person processes whereby an increase in the number of days a person spends incarcerated decreases their likelihood of reoffending. Contradicting these perspectives, meta-analyses report universal consensus ...

by Evan C. McCuish, Shawn Bushway, Patrick Lussier, and Kelsey Gushue
Published onDec 22, 2024
The impact of incarceration on reoffending: A period-to-period analysis of Canadian youth followed into adulthood
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The impact of incarceration on reoffending: A period-to-period analysis of Canadian youth followed into adulthood
  • Hide Description
  • linkinghub.elsevier.com
Description

Version-of-record in Journal of Criminal Justice

Abstract

Several theories and policies on punishment describe within-person processes whereby an increase in the number of days a person spends incarcerated decreases their likelihood of reoffending. Contradicting these perspectives, meta-analyses report universal consensus that incarceration has either a null or crime-inducing impact on reoffending. However, studies included in this meta-analytic work relied on between-group analyses. Within-person analyses more closely align with how theories and policies describe the relationship between incarceration and reoffending and have the additional benefit of addressing the selection bias problem of between-group analyses. Using longitudinal data from the Incarcerated Serious and Violent Young Offender Study in British Columbia, Canada (n = 1719), a first-differenced fixed-effect estimator modeled the relationship between year-over-year change in the number of days spent incarcerated and future year-over-year change in number of convictions. Between ages 12–25, year-over-year increases in days spent incarcerated prospectively influenced year-over-year decreases in convictions. This finding was consistent across types of convictions, age-stages, ethnicity, gender, birth cohort, and exposure to different youth justice legislation. It is unclear whether reductions in convictions resulted from incarceration having a deterrent effect or a rehabilitative effect. It would be a mistake to interpret findings as support for expanding the use of incarceration or that Canada's correctional system should maintain the status quo.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with