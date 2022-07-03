Skip to main content
Published on Aug 03, 2022DOI

Young mothers’ attitudes towards domestic violence and their maternal healthcare services utilization in Bangladesh: A multilevel cluster analysis&nbsp;&nbsp;

by Sawkia Afroz, Tasmiah Sad Sutopa, and Md Rabiul Haque
Published onAug 03, 2022
  • Published on Aug 01, 2022
This paper examined the association between young mothers’ attitudes towards domestic violence and four or more antenatal care (ANC) and health-center-based delivery service utilization using two cross-sectional waves of the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Surveys (2014 and 2018) data. We carried out a multilevel logistic regression analysis. Findings show that a strong cluster variation exists in four or more ANC and health-center-based delivery service utilization. Although the utilization of four or more ANC and health-center-based delivery services has increased over the years, it is far behind the targets of SDGs, particularly for young mothers with justified attitudes towards domestic violence. Extension of maternity allowance coverage and motivational programs are important policy recommendations.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
