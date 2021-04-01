Description

This Chapter is part of an interdisciplinary collection (law, criminology, sociology, and social policy) exploring a series of issues emerging at the intersection of disability, care and family law. "Family law" is not limited to family law legislation but defined broadly to include all legal rules and doctrines applied in the family context. Dr. Hall's contribution considers how the experience of dementia in old age is informed by the distinctive relationship patterns and family dynamics of later life, and how law has recognised and responded to issues arising in late life family context.