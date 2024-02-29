Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Texas at Dallas, Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Mar 29, 2024DOI

Understanding the mental calculus of a victim advisor: A survey experiment in the context of college campus sexual victimization

This study examines factors that weigh on a victim advisors’ mental calculus when approving whether a victim report a crime to the police. A factorial design was embedded in a survey of college students (n = 1,221) and vignettes randomized the relationships between the victim ...

by Alexander L. Burton, Michelle N. Harris, Nicole Wilkes, Haley N. Puddy, and William T. Miller
Published onMar 29, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
  • www.researchgate.net
Description

Postprint on ResearchGate

Abstract

This study examines factors that weigh on a victim advisors’ mental calculus when approving whether a victim report a crime to the police. A factorial design was embedded in a survey of college students (n = 1,221) and vignettes randomized the relationships between the victim, advisor, and perpetrator and the age of the victim and perpetrator. Results indicate that relationships between parties significantly weigh on an advisors’ mental calculus of approving a crime be reported. Moreover, advisors disapprove reporting if the perpetrator is a juvenile and they approve reporting if the victim is a juvenile. Advisors’ personal biases also mattered.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with