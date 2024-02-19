Skip to main content
Published on Mar 19, 2024DOI

Cultural Efficacy: Responding to Native American Indian Youth Deviance in A Tribal Community

by Dr. Julie C. Abril, PhD
Published onMar 19, 2024
Abstract

The purpose of this study is to understand if a cultural values- and identity-based construct is relevant to understanding tribal community members when they decide to respond to violations of community mores and norms of conduct when such arise.  Data from the Southern Ute Indian Community Safety Survey, a USDOJ-sponsored study of crime and violence in one rural Native American Indian tribal community were used to create two new constructs for understanding tribal community behavior.  Using principal component factor and linear regression analyses, it was found that either a Native American Indian identity- or a cultural values-based construct are well-suited to understanding deviance and responses to such within tribal populations.  Implications of this study may help realign the paradigm of community research.

Responding to Native American Indian Youth Deviance in the Tribal Community ARTICLE 1-51710810902772.pdf
576 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
