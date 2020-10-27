Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordRutgers School of Criminal Justice
DOI

Environmental Factors Influencing Urban Homicide Clearance Rates: A Spatial Analysis of New York City

Homicide Studies (2020)

by Leslie W. Kennedy, Joel M. Caplan, Eric L. Piza, and Amanda L. Thomas
Published onNov 27, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
by Leslie W Kennedy, Joel M Caoplan, Eric L. Piza, and Amanda L. Thomas
Description

In this paper, we explore the conditions under which clearance rates improve by looking at the experience across New York City. Using one agency provides a control on the administrative differences that appear across other jurisdictions that have been studied, usually through cross-national analysis. Our analysis uses Risk Terrain Modeling (RTM) to identify environmental features that relate to closed versus open homicide cases using two years of New York City Police Department (NYPD) data. This analysis is supplemented with an investigation of precinct-wide social structure variables to examine how context matters in influencing closure rates.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
