Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Probation and COVID-19: Lessons learned to improve health-related practice

by Coral Sirdfield, Helen Nichols, and Philip Mullen
Published onApr 14, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
  • Published on Apr 12, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Probation staff perform a health-related role involving identifying health-related drivers of offending behaviour; facilitating access to support for these, including continuity of care for people leaving prison; and advising the courts on appropriate sentencing. This study analyses data from probation staff surveys and interviews with people that were under probation supervision during the pandemic to investigate the impact of the response to the pandemic on a) this health-related role, b) the lived experience of accessing health support whilst engaging with probation, and c) partnership working and pathways into healthcare for people under probation supervision.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
