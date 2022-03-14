Probation and COVID-19: Lessons learned to improve health-related practice

Description

Probation staff perform a health-related role involving identifying health-related drivers of offending behaviour; facilitating access to support for these, including continuity of care for people leaving prison; and advising the courts on appropriate sentencing. This study analyses data from probation staff surveys and interviews with people that were under probation supervision during the pandemic to investigate the impact of the response to the pandemic on a) this health-related role, b) the lived experience of accessing health support whilst engaging with probation, and c) partnership working and pathways into healthcare for people under probation supervision.