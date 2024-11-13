Associations between defensive victim-blaming responses (DARVO), rape myth acceptance, and sexual harassment

Abstract

DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender) is a response frequently exhibited by perpetrators of wrongdoing after being confronted or held accountable for their harmful behaviors. Consistent with the original conceptualization of DARVO as a strategy used by sex offenders to deflect blame and responsibility, sexual violence survivors report experiencing DARVO from their perpetrators following an assault. The purpose of the current study was to extend research on the connections between DARVO and sexual violence. We examined whether people who use DARVO as a means of responding to confrontations involving a range of wrongdoings also engage in behaviors and ascribe to beliefs that contribute to sexual violence. A sample of 602 university students was recruited to test hypotheses predicting positive associations between individuals’ use of DARVO responses, sexual harassment perpetration, and acceptance of rape myths. Supporting predictions, small but positive correlations emerged between study variables. Data from a second sample of 335 community adults from MTurk were analyzed to replicate findings from the undergraduate sample. Results from the community sample also revealed significant associations between DARVO use, sexual harassment perpetration, and rape myth acceptance. Findings offer further confirmation of a link between DARVO and sexual violence and suggest this defensive response is part of a larger worldview that justifies participation in sexual violence and blames victims.