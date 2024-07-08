How to Investigate a Crime Scene: The Citizens' Guide to Evidence Collection

Abstract

Crime scene investigation is a crucial aspect of criminal justice, providing the foundation for solving crimes and bringing justice to victims. This workbook is designed to equip you with the essential skills to investigate crime scenes effectively, even from the comfort of your own home. Through a series of practical exercises, you will learn how to: Sketch and document crime scenes using pencil and paper, capturing critical details and establishing a clear record of the scene. Utilize photography techniques to accurately document crime scenes, preserve evidence, and provide a visual representation of the scene. Plus, gain hands-on experience collecting, preserving, and labeling various types of evidence that may be found at crime scenes including fingerprints, footwear impressions, bite marks, trace evidence, and DNA.