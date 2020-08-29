Review 2 of "Straight from the Source: A Gendered Examination of the Inmate Code and Strategies to Avoid Sexual Victimization"

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

This is an interesting paper that updates our understanding about the advice between inmates differs between men and women. This was well written and very timely – in the “me too” era, it is interesting to evaluate how sexual assault and rape are discussed among inmates – even though they separated from our society, behaviors in prison can spill out into our communities. The only thing I would have the authors do is to offer some discussion about how their findings tap into the “myths” around these issues – (Fleisher and Krienert) and how these discussions/pieces of advice contributes to the myths that continue to spread (don’t drop the soap – as one inmate put it). Would the authors argue that some of these narratives prevent/uphold myths? This is a seemingly easy task as they could add this to the conclusion as they discuss differences.