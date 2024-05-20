Skip to main content
Published on Jun 20, 2024

Does Gunshot Detection Technology Reduce Gun Violence?

A study was conducted to test the impact of Gunshot Detection Technology (GDT) in several areas of Chicago. The GDT coverage area in Chicago expanded from approximately 3 squaremiles to over 136 square-miles between 2012 and 2018. ...

by Nathan Connealy, Eric L. Piza, Rachel A. Arietti, Jeremy G. Carter, and George O. Mohler
Published onJun 20, 2024
Abstract

A study was conducted to test the impact of Gunshot Detection Technology (GDT) in several areas of Chicago. The GDT coverage area in Chicago expanded from approximately 3 squaremiles to over 136 square-miles between 2012 and 2018.

Gun recoveries significantly increased in GDT coverage areas relative to areas that did not use the technology, but GDT had no effect on fatal shootings, non-fatal shootings, general part I gun crime (assaults, batteries, and robberies involving guns), or shots fired calls for service.

The results align with prior literature that has found a procedural benefit of GDT, such as quicker police response times, but not a preventative benefit, such as a reduction in the number of shootings.

Version-of-record in Applied Police Briefings here.

Does Gunshot Detection Technology Reduce Gun Violence.pdf
1 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
