Northeastern, Crime Prevention LabPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 03, 2023

Gunshot Detection Technology Time Savings and Spatial Precision: An Exploratory Analysis in Kansas City

Gunshot Detection Technology (GDT) is expected to impact gun violence by accelerating the discovery and response to gunfire. GDT should further collect more accurate spatial data, as gunfire is assigned to coordinates measured by acoustic sensors rather than addresses ...

by Eric Piza, David Hatten, Jeremy Carter, Jonas Baughman, and George Mohler
Published onApr 03, 2023
Gunshot Detection Technology Time Savings and Spatial Precision: An Exploratory Analysis in Kansas City
Gunshot Detection Technology Time Savings and Spatial Precision: An Exploratory Analysis in Kansas City
Description

Gunshot Detection Technology (GDT) is expected to impact gun violence by accelerating the discovery and response to gunfire. GDT should further collect more accurate spatial data, as gunfire is assigned to coordinates measured by acoustic sensors rather than addresses reported via 9-1-1 calls for service (CFS). The current study explores the level to which GDT achieves these benefits over its first five years of operation in Kansas City, Missouri. Data systems are triangulated to determine the time and location gunfire was reported by GDT and CFS. The temporal and spatial distances between GDT and CFS are then calculated. Findings indicate GDT generates time savings and increases spatial precision as compared to CFS. This may facilitate police responses to gunfire events and provide more spatially accurate data to inform policing strategies. Results of generalized linear and multinomial logistic regression models indicate that GDT benefits are influenced by a number of situational factors.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with