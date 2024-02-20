Skip to main content
Lectures + PresentationsGhent University, Department of Criminology
Published on Mar 20, 2024DOI

Assessment and improvement of the adaptive capacity of local Multi-Agency Working structures

The objective of this panel is to contribute valuable knowledge that can inform future improvements and adaptations of multi-agency structures in varying local environments with robust support from national entities. Key objectives include evaluating the current challenges ...

by Noel Klima, Wim Hardyns, and Lieven Pauwels
Published onMar 20, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
by Klima, Noel, Hardyns, Wim, and Pauwels, Lieven
  • Published on Jan 01, 2023
  • biblio.ugent.be
Abstract

The objective of this panel is to contribute valuable knowledge that can inform future improvements and adaptations of multi-agency structures in varying local environments with robust support from national entities. Key objectives include evaluating the current challenges and limitations faced by these structures in diverse contexts, with a view to gaining insights into effective strategies for overcoming obstacles and enhancing their overall effectiveness.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
