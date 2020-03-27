CACC: Conjunctive Analysis of Case Configurations

Description

This package contains a set of functions to conduct a Conjunctive Analysis of Case Configurations (CACC; Miethe, Hart & Regoeczi, 2008). CACC is an exploratory technique for multivariate analysis of categorical data, posing an alternative to other traditional methods. Although initially conceived as a technique for analysing criminological data, CACC can be applied in a wide variety of contexts, permitting composite profiles of particular units of analysis to be examined.