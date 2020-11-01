Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Dec 01, 2020DOI

Who Dreams of Badges? Gendered Self-Concept and Policing Career Aspirations

by Samantha Clinkinbeard, Starr J. Solomon, and Rachael M. Rief
Published onDec 01, 2020
Who Dreams of Badges? Gendered Self-Concept and Policing Career Aspirations
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Who Dreams of Badges? Gendered Self-Concept and Policing Career Aspirations
by Samantha S. Clinkinbeard, Starr J. Solomon, and Rachael M. Rief
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jul 01, 2020
  • dx.doi.org
Description

National Institute of Justice’s Policing Research Plan (2017–2022) highlights the need to understand factors that attract diverse candidates. We explored whether college students had ever considered policing and found men were significantly more likely than women to contemplate policing careers. Further, we found higher levels of masculinity were associated with greater odds of policing aspirations; the relationship between gender and aspirations was fully mediated by masculine self-concept. Although men typically reported higher masculinity scores, within-gender analyses indicated that masculinity was important for both men and women. Our findings suggest the continued association of masculinity with policing may undercut efforts to recruit a representative workforce.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with