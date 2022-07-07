Harm reduction interventions as a potential solution to managing cannabis use in people with psychosis: A call for a paradigm shift

Description

Cannabis consumption is widespread in individuals with psychosis, with 60% of individuals with psychosis reporting lifetime cannabis use (Colizzi et al., 2018). Continued cannabis use after a first episode of psychosis is associated with more psychotic relapses, more severe psychotic episodes, and longer hospitalizations compared to people with psychosis who stopped using or never used cannabis (Schoeler et al., 2016). We want to highlight the critical need to complement existing treatment options with harm reduction strategies to help improve the well-being and prognosis for people with psychosis who use cannabis. ...