CrimRxiv Consortium joined by Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (AJCS)

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of open criminology’s leading institutions, has announced its newest Member: the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (ACJS), an association to foster professional and scholarly activities in the field of criminal justice.

“We’re thrilled to have ACJS as a partner. They’re a historic institution that’s building a better future for everyone,” said the founder of CrimRxiv and its associate director for sustainability, Scott Jacques, a professor of criminology at Georgia State University. “Future generations will thank them.”

ACJS is the first learned-society to join the Consortium, which launched a couple weeks ago with seventeen Members from Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, and United States.

“Our purpose,” Jacques said, “is to advance open criminology for the greatest good. We’re keen to serve ACJS because it positions us to better serve their own members, who we’ve always considered our stakeholders too. We have a lot to learn from them, as an organization and individuals.”

To increase the Consortium’s visibility and impact, each Member has its own “Hub” on CrimRxiv, which aggregates and centralizes their authors’ open access publications. The ACJS Hub will spotlight open access articles in the association’s peer-review outlets: Justice Quarterly, The Journal of Criminal Justice Education, and Justice Evaluation Journal.

“ACJS publishes high-quality, trustworthy research on criminal justice,” Jacques said. “Their Hub will become a global hotspot for accessing the free articles. ACJS is an example for other societies to follow. They’re committed to being part of the solution, not the problem.”

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.